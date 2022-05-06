Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 219 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Shares of AON opened at $286.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

