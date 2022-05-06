Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,353 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

