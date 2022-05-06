Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,953 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

