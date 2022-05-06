Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.