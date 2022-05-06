Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.69 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

