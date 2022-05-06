Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

