Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

