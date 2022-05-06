Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.22 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.