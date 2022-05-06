Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.22 and a 52-week high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.