Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of DNNGY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. 70,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

