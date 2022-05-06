Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE:OC opened at $95.06 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

