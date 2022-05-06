Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,083,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $21,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 198,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,135. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

