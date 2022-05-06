Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 121,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

