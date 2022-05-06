Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

