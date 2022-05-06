Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $9,519,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

CLF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 595,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,700,176. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

