Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

DHR stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.42. 66,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,486. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

