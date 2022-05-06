Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 568,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848,260. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

