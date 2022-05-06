Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

