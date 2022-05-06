Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.