Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 663,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,064. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.