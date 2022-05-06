Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 297,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

