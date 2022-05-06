Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $67.00. 4,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $719,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

