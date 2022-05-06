Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.