Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,288. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

