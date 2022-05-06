PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.
PAGS opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
