PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

PAGS opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

