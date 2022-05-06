Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.44

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 378712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 189.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

