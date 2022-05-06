Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,753.89% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

