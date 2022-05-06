Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 137,083 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2,075.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,164. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

