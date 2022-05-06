Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 825,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 191,718 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $3,598,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $24,216,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 156,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

