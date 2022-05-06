Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
