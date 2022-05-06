Palladium Partners LLC Has $21.32 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,937 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

