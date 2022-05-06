Palladium Partners LLC Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

