Palladium Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,567,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.