Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,917,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

