Palladium Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. 226,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

