Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of PRA Group worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,378. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

