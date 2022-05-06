Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.12. 54,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

