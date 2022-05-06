Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 43,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 198,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,555,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.87. 937,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

