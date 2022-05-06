Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.47. 7,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,265. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

