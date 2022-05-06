Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 273,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 69,477 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

