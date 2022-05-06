Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 653,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.