Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 242.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.15. 1,181,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

