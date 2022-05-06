Palladium Partners LLC Sells 30,523 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 3.50% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 46,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,980. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

