Palladium Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Markel by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,327.41. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,002. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,307.89.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

