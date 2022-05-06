Palladium Partners LLC Sells 626 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,721. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

