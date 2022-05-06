Palladium Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

