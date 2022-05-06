Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $26.39 on Tuesday, hitting $503.25. 71,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.