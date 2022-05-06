Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $529.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

