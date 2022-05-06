Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $41,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

