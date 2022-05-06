Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share.
Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 849,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,250,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,997. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
