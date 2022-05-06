Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 849,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,250,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,997. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

