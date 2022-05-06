Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post $7.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.89 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year sales of $30.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 231,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,027. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

